TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Drew Parrish and relievers Conor Grady and Chase Haney combined for Florida State’s 10th no-hitter in the Seminoles’ 11-0 season-opening victory over Maine on Friday.
Parrish went five innings, striking out five and walking one. Grady struck out four and walked one in three innings, and Haney had a strikeout and a walk in the ninth.
“This was so much fun,” said coach Mike Martin, beginning his final season with the Seminoles. “It’s very special. The closest that I think we’ve come to a no-hitter on opening day was us getting one-hit.”
Freshman designated hitter Robby Martin was 3 for 4 with RBIs, and Reese Albert and J.C. Flowers homered.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
- There’s no challenge too great for Teresa Buchholz — a Seattle U dancer born without arms. Just don’t call her inspiring. WATCH
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin are an elite duo, but the Seahawks could look to add a third receiver | 2019 position analysis