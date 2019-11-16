TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Blackman threw three touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn had two TD runs as Florida State defeated FCS Alabama State 49-12 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (6-5) are bowl-eligible under interim head coach Odell Haggins for the second time in three years. Haggins is 4-0 as an interim coach, first filling in at the end of the 2017 season after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M and now after the dismissal of Willie Taggart on Nov. 3.

Blackman tossed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison as the Seminoles racked up 550 yards on offense.

Laborn had had 12 carries for 55 yards, filling in for injured tailback Cam Akers (hand).

Hamsah Nasirildeen also had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown.

KHA’Darris Davis threw for 262 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Jahod Booker for the Hornets (5-5).

UP NEXT

Alabama State plays host to Prairie View A&M on Nov. 28.

Florida State plays at Florida on Nov. 30.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25