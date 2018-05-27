OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida State will host a regional in the NCAA baseball tournament for the 35th time, while Stetson was named a first-time host.
The NCAA announced the 16 regional sites Sunday night, and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday.
Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha.
Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon State, Stanford and Texas Tech all hosted regionals in 2017.
Other regional sites are: Georgia, Texas, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Minnesota, Mississippi and North Carolina State.