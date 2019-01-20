GAINESVILE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keith Stone will have season-ending surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Georgia.
The Gators announced the news Sunday, one day after their 62-52 victory in Athens and after Stone underwent further testing.
The 6-foot-8 junior from Deerfield Beach averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games this season, including 13 starts. He scored eight points in nine minutes before landing awkwardly on his left leg while trying to block a shot against the Bulldogs.
Coach Mike White says “we’re really disappointed for Keith. You could see he was playing with confidence (Saturday), and you hate to see a guy go down at any time.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will UW men land 5-star recruit Isaiah Stewart? Huskies will find out Sunday
- Jake Browning gets start, throws two interceptions during NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- What separates the haves and the have-nots of high-school athletics — and Washington's plan to fix it
- UW's Jake Browning set to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl on Saturday
Losing Stone leaves Florida short-handed in the frontcourt, where forward Chase Johnson transferred last month and big men Isaiah Stokes and Gorjok Gak have played sparingly because of injuries and fitness levels.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25