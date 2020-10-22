Florida Atlantic (1-0, 1-0 Conference USA) at Marshall (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Sun).

Line: Marshall by 17.

Series record: Marshall leads 6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

First and foremost, everyone’s health. FAU has had five of its first six games called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Owls had their own issues with dozens of positive tests on the team over the past two weeks. Now they’re trying to get enough players healthy for their first road trip of the season. Marshall will try to show that it belongs in the national rankings.

KEY MATCHUP

FAU QB Nick Tronti against Marshall’s defense. Tronti rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries, ran for a score and threw for two more in a win over Charlotte. Marshall is third in the FBS in defending the run, allowing 68.5 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FAU: LBs Chase Lasater, Leighton McCarthy and Caliph Brice. Lasater had 11 tackles in his first career start against Charlotte while McCarthy and Brice each had 10.

Marshall: RB Brenden Knox. The Conference USA preseason offensive player of the year is averaging 114 rushing yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Marshall linebacker Eli Neal was named the league’s defensive player of the week after recording seven tackles and an interception last week against Louisiana Tech. … Despite all the layoffs, Florida Atlantic has the nation’s third-longest winning streak at eight dating to last season. Air Force and Notre Dame each are at nine. … FAU coach Willie Taggart and his son, Willie Taggart Jr., are among six father-and-son coach and player combinations at the same FBS school. The younger Taggert is a freshman quarterback. … Marshall’s running backs coach is Pepe Pearson, a former Ohio State star who is in his fifth season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25