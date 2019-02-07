EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Anthony Adger drained a career-best 8 of 11 from long range and scored 27 points as Florida Atlantic walked over UTEP 61-48 on Thursday night.

Adger made 3 of 6 from deep and had 11 points in the first half as Florida Atlantic took a 30-19 lead into the break. The Miners fared better in the second period, but Florida Atlantic still won the final half 31-29.

The Miners were just 6 of 26 from the floor in the first half and finished 15 of 53 (28 percent). Florida Atlantic shot 40 percent (23-58) from the floor and nailed 13 of 26 from distance (50 percent).

Michael Forrest added nine points to go with six rebounds and six assists for the Owls (14-10, 5-6 Conference USA), who have won three of their last four games after dropping four in a row.

Nigel Hawkins had 12 points for UTEP (7-15, 2-9). Efe Odigie added seven points and 10 boards.