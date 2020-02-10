TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 18 points to lead five Florida A&M players in double figures as the Rattlers beat NC A&T 79-60 on Monday night.

Evins Desir added 15 points for the Rattlers. Brendon Myles chipped in 12 and Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones each scored 10. Melton Jr. also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Florida A&M (9-13, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) posted a season-high 21 assists and Florida A&M totaled a season-high 54 second-half points.

Ronald Jackson had 14 points for the Aggies (12-14, 8-3). Tyler Maye added 11 points. Andre Jackson had 10 points.

The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Aggies with the win. NC A&T defeated Florida A&M 97-90 on Jan. 6. Florida A&M plays Delaware State on the road on Saturday. NC A&T plays NC Central at home next Monday.

