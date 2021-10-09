TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Terrell Jennings and Bishop Bonnett each ran for first-half touchdowns and Florida A&M cruised to a 30-7 win over South Carolina State in a nonconference battle on Saturday night.

Jose Romo-Martinez kicked two field goals to help stake Florida A&M to a 20-0 lead after a half and a 27-0 advantage through three quarters.

Jennings opened the scoring with a 3-yard run to cap an eight-play, 52-yard drive, and after Romo-Martinez connected from 20- and 47-yards out, Bonnett threaded his way through the line of scrimmage and bolted 23 yards for a score to send Florida A&M into halftime.

Rasean McKay threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Young to push the lead to 27-0. Romo-Martinez missed from 31-yards out early in the fourth quarter but kicked a 51-yard field goal in the final minute to set the final margin.

The Rattlers (3-2) extended their home win streak to nine games, picking off three South Carolina State passes to extend their streak to 15 straight games with an interception. Florida A&M’s defense allowed the Bulldogs (1-4) just 128 yards of total offense on 50 plays from scrimmage.

Bonnett finished with 120 yards on 12 carries and Jennings added 63 on 16. McKay was 14 of 24 for 181 yards passing.

South Carolina State’s Corey Fields, Jr. was 8-of-22 passing for 75 yards and was sacked six times.

