ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wilmer Flores snapped a 13th-inning tie with an RBI single, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks end a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Eduardo Escobar made up for a crucial throwing error, leading off the 13th with a single off Adam Kolarek (2-1) — Arizona’s first hit since the fifth inning. He moved to second on a double-play grounder before scoring on Flores’ two-out broken-bat hit to right field off Chaz Roe.

Archie Bradley (2-3) pitched three scoreless innings to get the win. Zack Godley, the eighth Diamondbacks pitcher, worked a perfect 13th for his first career save.

Arizona pitchers combined to set a franchise record with 23 strikeouts.

The Rays rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force extra innings, scoring on Escobar’s eighth-inning error and Kevin Kiermaier’s two-out, pinch-hit single in the ninth.

BREWERS 7, NATIONALS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his major leading-leading 16th home run and Milwaukee won its sixth straight game, beating Washington.

The Nationals lost all three at Miller Park, marking the first time they’ve been swept this season, and have dropped four in a row overall.

Washington loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning, but Josh Hader struck out pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton for his 10th save in 10 chances. Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina also connected for Milwaukee, which leads the National League with 65 home runs.

Yelich’s solo homer came on the fourth pitch of the game from Jeremy Hellickson (2-1). The reigning NL MVP finished with three hits and scored twice.

Brandon Woodruff (5-1) struck out a career-high nine while notching his third straight win. He gave up one run in six innings.

RANGERS 9, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hunter Pence connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as Texas rallied past Pittsburgh.

Kiner-Falefa doubled off Tyler Lyons (1-1) and an offline relay throw allowed Nomar Mazara to score. Rougned Odor followed with a two-run homer.

Ariel Jurado (1-1) worked the eighth and got the ball to Chris Martin, who earned his first save of the season and first since 2015.

Joey Gallo gave Texas the early lead with a two-run shot that bounced off the concourse beyond the right-center field wall and landed in the Allegheny River. The estimated 443-foot blast was Gallo’s 100th career home run in his 377th game, making him the fastest player to 100 homers in American League history. He also became the first player in major league history to hit 100 home runs before reaching 100 singles (he has 93).

Pirates first baseman Josh Bell’s estimated 472-foot drive tied the game in the fourth inning and is the fourth ever to reach the river on a fly.

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jerad Eickhoff allowed three hits in eight innings, César Hernández homered and drove in three and Philadelphia beat St. Louis.

Aided by a pair of double plays, Eickhoff (2-1) faced just two batters over the minimum through the first seven innings as the NL East-leading Phillies took two of three from the Cardinals.

After winning 20 of their first 30 games, the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in their last seven.

Jack Flaherty (3-3) faced just one batter over the minimum in his first four innings before getting derailed by a 43-pitch fifth.

PADRES 3, METS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning, center fielder Manuel Margot robbed Pete Alonso of a homer and San Diego beat New York.

Eric Hosmer also went deep for San Diego, Matt Strahm pitched into the seventh and Gerardo Reyes (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Strahm got a big assist from Margot, who jumped in front of the home bullpen to bring back Alonso’s drive for the last out in the sixth.

Kirby Yates allowed an infield single and a walk with two outs in the ninth but struck out Tomas Nido to finish his 15th save.

Renfroe’s shot against reliever Tyler Bashlor (0-1) was his ninth of the year and came three days after his game-ending, pinch-hit grand slam sank the Dodgers.

