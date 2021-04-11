LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored the game’s lone goal, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 14 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday.

With the win, Fleury snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins.

Fleury, who improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season, also moved into a tie with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts.

Arizona goalie Adin Hill — who was pulled from Friday’s game after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead — made 28 saves.

Reading the defense perfectly, Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek, who skated in and fired a wrist shot past Hill’s glove to make it 1-0.

Nosek has six goals and 13 points over the past 17 games and his seven goals overall this season are one shy of tying his career high.

After Friday’s wild game, in which the Golden Knights opened with the game’s first five goals, only to see Arizona close the gap with a third-period surge, things were much tighter Sunday.

Both teams had quality chances in the first period, but the defenses were solid on the backcheck, staying aggressive while pushing rebounds to the perimeter and clearing the puck quicker to keep both Hill and Fleury out of danger.

Moments after Nosek’s goal, Arizona forward Phil Kessel had a chance in front of Fleury, but whiffed on a perfectly centered pass. Dryden Hunt also clanked one off the post from Fleury’s right, shortly thereafter.

Vegas, which improved to 13-5-0 against the Coyotes, has won six straight at home against Arizona.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Will make up a postponed game from Feb. 11 at Colorado on Monday.

Vegas: Opens a two-game road series in Los Angeles on Monday.

