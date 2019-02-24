CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Armon Fletcher posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Southern Illinois beat Loyola-Chicago 63-53 on Sunday.
Kavion Pippen had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Aaron Cook added 11 points.
Cameron Krutwig had 17 points for the Ramblers (17-12, 10-6). Clayton Custer added 17 points. Marques Townes had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Salukis evened the season series against the Ramblers with the win. Loyola of Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 75-50 on Jan. 27. Southern Illinois plays Evansville on the road on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday.
