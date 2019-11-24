PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as Maine romped past Division III-member Maine Maritime Academy 90-50 on Sunday.

Fleming hit 10 of his 11 shots for the Black Bears (2-3), missing one of his two 3-pointers. Miks Antoms scored 12. Nedeljko Prijovic added 10 points and six assists, while Sergio El Darwich grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points.

Nicholas DePatsy topped the Mariners with 11 points, while Riley Jorgenson scored 10.

Maine shot 53% from the floor, compared to the Mariners’ 38% shooting. The Black Bears had a 48-24 advantage on the boards and that led to a 13-0 edge in second-chance points. Maine also had a 23-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com