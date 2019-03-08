ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood used two new clubs to make two eagles on his way to a 6-under 66 that set the pace Friday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Without an equipment contract, Fleetwood has a mixed bag of clubs. He decided to put in a new 4-iron, which he used to hit his second shot into 18 feet for eagle on the par-5 sixth. He also added a 7-wood for perhaps his best shot of the round on the par-5 12th, which settled 6 week from the hole.
Fleetwood finished at 9-under 135.
Of those who played in the morning, Billy Horschel (71) had the next best score and was four shots behind.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
- Survive and advance: Three impressions from the Huskies' nail-biting win over Oregon State WATCH
Rafa Cabrera Bello, who shot 7-under 65 on Thursday for a two-shot lead, played in the afternoon.