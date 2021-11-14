OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career shutout as the Calgary Flames snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

It was the 24-year-old Vladar’s ninth career start.

The Flames were led by Elias Lindholm with a goal and an assist, while Andrew Mangiapane, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov also scored. Sean Monahan had two assists.

With the win, the Flames are now 1-1-1 on their seven-game road trip.

Anton Forsberg, in his first start since Oct. 25, made 29 saves for the Senators.

The Flames made it 4-0 in the opening minutes of the third period as Zadorov beat Forsberg with a quick wrist shot.

Calgary took a 2-0 lead early in the second when Lindholm tipped a Rasmus Andersson point shot, and midway through the period Tkachuk made it 3-0 with a power-play goal as he roofed a shot over Forsberg.

The Flames opened the scoring late in the first as Mangiapane, with his 10th of the season, tipped Monahan’s high slot shot.

The Sens were again shorthanded with COVID-19, as Drake Batherson became its 10th player to enter the NHL protocol in 10 days. The Senators made the announcement less than an hour before the game, which led to Andrew Agozzino making his season debut. Batherson joined Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Matt Murray, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton and Nikita Zaitsev, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.

NOTES: The Senators expect Shane Pinto to be sidelined for “the next little bit” as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Pinto re-aggravated the injury in Saturday’s game against the Penguins. … Calgary’s Juuso Valimaki, Michael Stone and Walker Duehr were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Senators: At New Jersey on Tuesday.

