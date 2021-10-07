NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was suspended for one preseason game and one regular-season game without pay Thursday for boarding Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins.

Coleman was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 6:15 of the second period in the Flames’ 3-2 exhibition loss at Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

The suspension will cost Coleman $24,500. He signed a six-year contract with the Flames during the offseason after helping Tampa Bay win the last two Stanley Cup titles.