LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Mark Flagg had a career-high 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) stretched its win streak to eight games, beating St. Francis (NY) 81-71 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (15-11, 11-4 Northeast Conference). Keith Braxton added 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Jamaal King, whose 15 points per game entering the contest was second on the Red Flash, scored only 6 points (3 of 12).

Chauncey Hawkins had 16 points for the Terriers (16-12, 8-7). Jalen Jordan added 11 points.

The Red Flash evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis (NY) defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 72-68 on Jan. 12. St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) plays Robert Morris on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com