HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg scored 22 points and Demarkus Lampley added 20 as Sam Houston beat Lamar 75-64 on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener for each team.

Donte Powers had 11 points for Sam Houston (6-8). Jaden Ray added 11 assists.

Lincoln Smith scored a career-high 20 points for the Cardinals (2-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 12 points and Corey Nickerson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

