Five Washington Huskies — left tackle Trey Adams, center Nick Harris, tight end Hunter Bryant, nickelback Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike — were named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Four more Huskies — outside linebackers Ryan Bowman and Joe Tryon, safety Myles Bryant and kicker Peyton Henry — made the second team. Running back Salvon Ahmed, cornerback Kyler Gordon and punter Joel Whitford received honorable mentions, while corner Trent McDuffie was an honorable mention freshman defensive player of the year.

Adams and Harris, both outgoing seniors, were each named to the first team for the second time. Eight of the 13 Huskies honored by the conference are eligible to return to Montlake in 2020 (not counting Hunter Bryant, who has already announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft).

The conference’s most prized awards went to Utah running back Zack Moss (offensive player of the year), Cal linebacker Evan Weaver (defensive player of the year), USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (freshman offensive player of the year), Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (freshman defensive player of the year) and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham (coach of the year).

In his first healthy season in Seattle, UW junior tight end Hunter Bryant piled up 52 catches (the second-best mark for a tight end in program history), a team-best 825 receiving yards, 15.9 yards per reception and three touchdowns.

In his first opportunity as a full-time starter at nickel, Molden led the Huskies in tackles (70), pass breakups (13) and interceptions (3), while also adding five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Onwuzurike contributed 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked punt as well.

UW’s starting outside linebackers, Bowman and Tryon, combined for 71 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. The 6-5, 262-pound Tryon led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in a productive redshirt sophomore season. After switching from nickel to safety, Myles Bryant produced 66 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions, while starting all 12 games. Henry connected on 18 of 20 field goals and all 44 extra points.

After stepping in for departed starter Myles Gaskin, Ahmed turned in exactly 1,000 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry and nine touchdowns. McDuffie contributed 41 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception, and Gordon added 31 tackles and four pass breakups of his own. Whitford averaged 44.8 yards per punt, with 15 inside the 20 and seven that traveled 50 yards or more.

Washington (7-5) will close the 2019 season against the Boise State Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21.