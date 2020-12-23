MIAMI (AP) — FIU fired offensive coordinator Rich Skrosky on Wednesday after four seasons with the Panthers.

The Panthers ranked 122nd out of 127 nationally this season in total offense, averaging just under 281 yards per game. FIU, which was decimated by injuries, positive coronavirus tests and other players missing time for possible exposure this season, went winless in its five games.

FIU averaged 377 yards per game in 2019, down from 421.5 yards per game in 2018.

“I have made a decision to go in a different direction schematically,” FIU coach Butch Davis said. “I want to thank Coach Skrosky for his participation in building our football program.”

Davis plans to have a new coordinator in place by the time players return for the spring semester on Jan. 11. The Panthers were one of nine winless FBS teams this season.