MIAMI (AP) — Devon Andrews scored 16 points and Florida International beat UTEP 69-67 on Thursday, with the Miners playing with coach Rodney Terry hospitalized in critical condition after an allergic reaction.

First-year assistant Kenton Paulino directed UTEP in Terry’s place in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

Osasumwen Osaghae broke the FIU career record for blocked shots. Osaghae entered needing two blocks to tie the record held by Adrian Diaz (192) and he finished four blocks along with nine points and 12 rebounds. FIU (10-4) came into the game ranked first nationally in blocked shots (99) and blocked shots per contest at 7.6.

Daryl Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Miners (9-5). Bryson Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Deon Stroud had 10 points.

