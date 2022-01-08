NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had a season-high 23 points as Tennessee State topped Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Saturday.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 18 points for Tennessee State (6-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Shakem Johnson added 16 points and three blocks. Kassim Nicholson had 15 points.

Phillip Russell had 22 points for the Redhawks (6-11, 1-3). Nana Akenten added 16 points. DQ Nicholas had 15 points.

