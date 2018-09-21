English golfer Oliver Fisher shot the first round of 59 in the 46-year history of the European Tour on Friday.

Fisher made an eagle and 10 birdies on a par-71 course in the second round of the Portugal Masters, finishing the record-breaking round by two-putting for par from 40 feet at the last.

There have officially been 10 sub-60 rounds on the U.S. PGA Tour, with one of them a 58, by Jim Furyk in 2016 at the Travelers Championship.

The No. 287-ranked Fisher was sprayed with champagne on the 18th green after completing his round at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

“I obviously knew I was in with a shout of shooting a low one when I made a good start,” said Fisher, who reached the turn in 28 after five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole.

“It was important to keep reminding myself that I was out there to have some fun, enjoy it, and not get too tentative. When you’ve got a good round going, it’s easy to do that.”

He birdied Nos. 10-12, then No. 15, before saving par with a 20-foot putt at the 16th. He tapped in for birdie from three feet at No. 17 and held his nerve down the last, hitting his tee shot down the middle of the fairway and safely finding the green with his approach.

There have been 19 rounds of 60 on the European Tour. Eighteen players have done so, with Darren Clarke achieving it twice.

“Very different to a couple of years ago on this green,” Fisher said beside No. 18, “when I was fighting to keep my card. I had that in the back of my mind, thinking, ‘You know what, things could be worse.’ It was fun, I tried to enjoy it.”

The 59 left Fisher leading the tournament midway through the second round. His only title came in 2011 at the Czech Open.

