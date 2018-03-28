CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds have pushed back their season opener against the Washington Nationals by a day because rain is forecast for all day Thursday.
They’ll open on Friday afternoon instead, taking advantage of what was a scheduled day off for both teams. It’s the first time since 1966 that Cincinnati has rescheduled its season opener because of the weather.
The pitching matchups remain the same. Max Scherzer (16-6) faces Homer Bailey (6-9), who is making his first opening day start for the Reds.
It was already a different sort of opener in Cincinnati, which by tradition gets to play its first game of the season at home. The annual pregame parade downtown won’t be held until Monday because the sponsoring market association is busy with Easter.
