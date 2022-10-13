The No. 7 Western Washington women’s soccer team dominated rival Seattle Pacific in a 3-0 victory Thursday at Interbay Stadium.

The Vikings extended their unbeaten streak to 10 consecutive games (8-0-2) and winning streak to five straight to improve to 9-1-3 overall. WWU remained unbeaten in nine Great Northwest Athletic Conference games at 8-0-1 to remain in first place (25 points) and officially punched its ticket as the first team to qualify for the end-of-season GNAC Championships from Nov. 3-5 in Nampa, Idaho.

WWU also swept the regular-season series against SPU (8-4-1, 6-3-0), which had won five of its past six games. Claire Potter, Minji Rauch and Estera Levinte scored the goals for Western.

Women’s soccer

• Caroline Penner had a goal and two assists as host Seattle University (7-5-2, 4-1-1) extended its Western Athletic Conference winning streak to three with a 5-3 victory over Stephen F. Austin (4-9-1, 3-4-0).

Men’s soccer

• Seattle Pacific (3-4-6, 2-1-3) and Northwest Nazarene (8-2-2, 4-1-1) played to a 0-0 draw at Interbay Stadium.

Volleyball

• Setter Ezgi Ozkan had 28 assists and 13 digs, but host Seattle University (4-9, 0-5 WAC) lost 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 to Stephen F. Austin (18-2, 6-1) at Redhawk Center.

• Host Alaska Anchorage (20-1, 10-0 GNAC) halted the Seattle Pacific (8-10, 6-4) five-match winning streak with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 victory.