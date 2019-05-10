KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left, to lift Finland to a 3-1 win Friday over Canada in the opener for both teams at the men’s world hockey championship.

Arttu Ilomaki had a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kevin Lankinen finished with 20 saves for the Finns.

Canada’s Jonathan Marchessault tied the game midway through the first period and Matt Murray stopped 24 shots. The Canadians opened the tournament a day after Hockey Canada and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to hold John Tavares out because of his oblique injury.

In another game, Evgeny Dadonov had two goals and Nikita Kucherov scored one to help Russia beat Norway 5-2.

The U.S. was scheduled to play Slovakia while Sweden faced the Czechs later Friday.