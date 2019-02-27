PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Finke had a career-high 38 points as Grand Canyon rolled past Eastern New Mexico 95-64 on Wednesday night.
Carlos Johnson had 25 points for Grand Canyon (17-10). Alessandro Lever added 13 points and three assists. Trey Drechsel had eight rebounds for the hosts.
Grand Canyon posted a season-high 31 assists.
Zach Parker had 13 points for the Greyhounds. Devin Pullum added 11 points. Isaiah Murphy had six rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- No more cupcakes: Imagining a proposed Pac-12-Big 12 'strategic alliance'
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- UW's Matisse Thybulle has been the best player in the Pac-12, and it's not even close | Matt Calkins
- Four things to watch as the Seahawks head to the NFL combine
Grand Canyon faces Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com