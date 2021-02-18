LONDON (AP) — The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, were postponed for a second time on Thursday.

The International Tennis Federation said the 12-nation tournament cannot take place as scheduled as an indoor event from April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

Citing “continued uncertainty and the challenges due to the COVID-19 virus, locally and internationally,” the ITF said it would be rescheduled later in the year. A venue was not confirmed.

The tournament was originally scheduled in April 2020, then postponed when the pandemic was declared.

The ITF said play-off round ties would continue as scheduled in April.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports