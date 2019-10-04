GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new partnership with the U.N. health agency is a “starting point” to help leverage the global appeal of soccer to improve health outcomes.

Infantino says the association with the World Health Organization will work to “elaborate concrete solutions” and insists that FIFA’s corporate sponsors, including Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, are “progressing” on health.

The U.N. agency aims to reduce the consumption of foods and drinks high in fat, sugar and salt.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes that the appeal of soccer is too good of an opportunity to promote healthy habits to pass up.

He says: “Staying away from the pitch, for WHO, is actually like being defeated by forfeit.”

___

