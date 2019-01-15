ZURICH (AP) — Implicated in sexual and physical abuse of female players, Afghanistan soccer federation president Keramuudin Karim has lost a first legal battle with FIFA.
FIFA says chief ethics judge Vassilios Skouris dismissed Karim’s appeal against a 90-day interim ban while an investigation continues.
Ethics investigators secured the provisional ban, which can be extended by 45 days, in December after media reports of allegations by Afghan national team players.
FIFA was alerted last year to reports of abuse which allegedly happened at federation headquarters in Kabul and a training camp in Jordan.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Mel Stottlemyre Sr., Yakima Valley native and former Yankees star, dies at 77 WATCH
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
In fallout from the allegations, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani also ordered an investigation and Danish sportswear brand Hummel canceled a national team sponsorship deal.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports