ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says its appeals committee has denied a request from Chelsea to freeze a one-year transfer ban while the club challenges the punishment.
Chelsea could now ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport to grant an interim ruling, which would allow players to be signed in the offseason.
Chelsea was banned from registering new players through January 2020 for breaking rules designed to protect teenage players. The club denies wrongdoing.
In previous similar cases involving top Spanish clubs, FIFA granted provisional measures which meant transfer bans were not enforced during the appeal process.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
- Survive and advance: Three impressions from the Huskies' nail-biting win over Oregon State WATCH
- Noah Dickerson, David Crisp lead way as Huskies need overtime to hold off Oregon State, 81-76 VIEW
The FIFA appeal panel chairman, Thomas Bodstrom, joined soccer’s governing body after those Spanish cases were decided.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports