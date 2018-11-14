MIAMI (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he doesn’t know why the lead investigator into corruption within the organization was suspended from that role.
Infantino was a childhood friend of the prosecutor, Olivier Thormann. The FIFA president said he had no contact with Thormann that might have led to the suspension by the Swiss prosecutor’s office.
Infantino also said he didn’t think the suspension will jeopardize the investigation of soccer officials under criminal suspicion, including former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.
Infantino spoke Wednesday at a ceremony to mark the opening of CONCACAF’s new Miami office.
Blatter denies wrongdoing and has not been charged. Thormann, the subject of complaints filed in September, was recently suspended by the prosecutor’s office “to clarify the situation.”
