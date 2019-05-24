ZURICH (AP) — The only African soccer federation leader to publicly support Gianni Infantino’s successful FIFA presidential campaign in 2016 has been banned for corruption.

FIFA says Chabur Goc Alei of South Sudan has been banned for 10 years and fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($499,000).

FIFA says Alei “misappropriated” funds from his federation’s annual grant from Zurich, and development project money in 2014 and 2015.

Alei was also implicated in paying other soccer officials from the misused FIFA money.

Ahead of the FIFA election in February 2016, Alei supported Infantino and defied official Confederation of African Football backing for Sheikh Salman of Bahrain, who finished second.

One month later, Infantino traveled on his birthday to South Sudan, making it the first member federation he visited as president.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports