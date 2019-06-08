ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned the former head of soccer in Afghanistan from the sport for life for sexually abusing female players.

Keramuudin Karim, who was president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

The verdict came on Saturday after a meeting of the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee.

FIFA says the “investigation into Mr. Karim concerned the complaints lodged by at least five Afghani female football players, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse in the period 2013-2018, abusing his function as President of the AFF.”

