Teaira McCowan plays a physical game, using her size to dominate inside the key and overwhelm defenders.

The 6-foot-7 rookie was too powerful to be stopped and propelled Indiana to a 63-54 defeat of the Storm on Sunday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. McCowan led the Fever with 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

“I give Indiana credit,” Hughes said. “I thought they played through McCowan a lot of the game and she was very very very effective.”

But there is one way to attack her.

“You gotta use the quickness and athletic ability that we are really good at and put her in-between,” Storm forward Natasha Howard said. “Get her tired. Big post players like that, they don’t want to run the floor and that’s one thing we got to do when we play other teams that have big post players. We got to run to the ball and tonight we didn’t do that.”

Storm center Mercedes Russell was able to get around McCowan a few times by using her speed.

“Defensively, we knew she was a lot to handle and it didn’t help that we were offensively struggling,” Russell said. “Credit to Indiana, they played a good game the full 40 minutes.”

Going against bigger-bodied centers isn’t new to Russell.

“There is not a lot of teams that are going to put somebody out there that is as physically big and strong as her, but Mercedes has dealt with people like that this season and has to,” Hughes said. “She was physically imposing a will down there and we had a hard time dealing with it.”

In the Storm’s first two meetings with the Fever, Russell was able to keep McCowan at bay to give the Storm two wins. Russell held McCowan to just a single basket and four rebounds in her 13 minutes on the court in the team’s first meeting. And in the second, Russell contained her to six points and 13 rebounds.

McCowan has given a team from Seattle trouble before. When she was a sophomore at Mississippi State, she helped knock out Washington in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, ending Kelsey Plum’s collegiate career, with 26 points. McCowan also had 13 points and 13 rebounds in just 22 minutes in a 103-56 victory over the Huskies last December.