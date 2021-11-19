ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had a career-high 25 points as UMass edged UNC Greensboro 93-90 in overtime on Friday.

Fernandes hit 11 of 12 foul shots.

Trent Buttrick had 18 points for UMass (3-2). Rich Kelly added 14 points and seven assists. Dibaji Walker had 12 points.

Kaleb Hunter had 18 points for the Spartans (4-1). Dante Treacy added 16 points. De’Monte Buckingham had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

