HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson had a career-high 28 points as Colgate romped past Bucknell 96-68 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament on Thursday night.

Ferguson hit 10 of 12 shots, including 7 of 8 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings had 15 points for Colgate (21-11). Jeff Woodward added 11 points. Keegan Records had 10 points.

Colgate posted a season-high 30 assists.

Xander Rice had 17 points and six assists for the Bison (9-23). Andrew Funk added 13 points and seven assists. Andre Screen had three assists.

