CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andres Feliz scored 26 points to help Illinois hand Northwestern its 10th straight loss 81-76 on Sunday night.

Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 12 points apiece and Aaron Jordan grabbed 10 rebounds for Illinois (11-18, 7-11 Big Ten).

Illinois was 33 of 38 from the foul line, while Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) was 17 of 22.

Dererk Pardon scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats. Miller Kopp and Ryan Taylor added 13 points each for Northwestern.

All the points scored in the game’s final seven minutes came from the foul line.

Trent Frazier hit a 3-pointer 64 seconds in that sparked a 16-2 run and gave Illinois the lead for good. The Wildcats missed 10 of their first 12 field-goal attempts and shot just 30.3 percent (10 of 33), including 1 of 13 from 3-point range, in the first half.

The Illini led 39-27 at the half.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats entered Sunday’s game on a nine-game losing streak. Northwestern hosts Ohio State and Purdue to end the regular season.

The Illini had gone 4-3 over the past seven games and are 6-6 over the last 12 games after starting Big Ten play 0-5. Illinois hosted Northwestern for just the third time in six seasons, with the last game in State Farm Center being played in 2017.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Ohio State on Wednesday.

Illinois: Hosts Indiana on Thursday to close out the home regular season.