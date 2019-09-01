BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — João Félix scored his first Spanish league goal for Atlético Madrid to spark a 3-2 comeback win over Eibar on Sunday as his team kept its perfect record.

The 19-year-old Portugal forward swept in a pass from strike partner Diego Costa in the 27th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after the hosts had trailed by two goals.

Víctor “Vitolo” Machín and Thomas Partey then came off the bench to score goals in the second half to complete the comeback.

Atlético broke its club record for a transfer to sign Félix from Benfica after triggering the 126 million euros (around $140 million) buyout clause in his contract this summer. It made most of that money back from the exit of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona. Félix scored several impressive goals in an excellent preseason.

Félix was very active in the first half with Atlético reeling from Eibar*s strong start. He twice drew contact in the area that the referee said wasn’t enough to consider a penalty, before fading as the match wore on.

Eibar went ahead on early goals by striker Charles and a deflected long strike by defender Artiz Arbilla.

Vitolo scored to help win points for Atlético for a second straight week as a substitute. Partey finally put Atlético ahead in the 90th when he scrambled the ball past two defenders before knocking it through the legs of goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Diego Simeone’s side is the only team to win in all three rounds.

OTHER RESULTS

Dani Parejo converted two penalty kicks to give Valencia its first win of the season with a 2-0 win over promoted Mallorca.

Promoted Granada won 3-0 at Espanyol.

