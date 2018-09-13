Presbyterian has cancelled its football game with Stetson on Saturday because of the approach of Hurricane Florence.
The FCS school was to play at home in Clinton, South Carolina. Presbyterian then shifted the game to the opponents’ home field in Florida. But Presbyterian athletic director Danny Sterling says it became clear travelling out of state was not safe for the team or fans.
Florence has altered the schedules of many programs the last two days, cancelling games involving No. 13 Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, North Carolina and South Carolina.
