SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Kotaro Omori and Kensuke Nagai scored first-half goals as FC Tokyo beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 Saturday to stay first in the J-League.

Omori put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute with a left-footed shot from the top of the area that went in off the crossbar.

Nagai completed the scoring late in the first half with an angled shot from close range.

Tokyo has 42 points, three more than Yokohama F Marinos which beat Vissel Kobe 2-0 on goals from Edigar Junio and Marcos Junior.

Also, third-place Kashima Antlers beat Sagan Tosu 2-1 to improve to 37 points. Takashi Usami scored an injury-time equalizer for Gamba Osaka in a 2-2 draw with Nagoya Grampus.

Cerezo Osaka and Vegalta Sendai finished 0-0, and Urawa Reds beat Jubilo Iwata 3-1 on goals by Shinzo Koroki, Daiki Hashioka and Kazuki Nagasawa.

Jay Bothroyd scored a brace to lead Consadole Sapporo to a 5-2 win over Shonan Bellmare.

