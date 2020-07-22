LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Yuya Kubo scored off a defensive mistake just before halftime, and FC Cincinnati added a second-half own goal on its way to a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the MLS is Back tournament on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati picked up one of the biggest wins in its young franchise history, securing a spot in the knockout round of the tournament by beating the Red Bulls for the first time in four league matchups.

Cincinnati (2-3-0) started the tournament with an ugly 4-0 loss to in-state rival Columbus, but rebounded with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United before dispatching New York.

Kubo’s goal came in the 43rd minute after New York had controlled most of the first half. A hustle play by Andrew Gutman led to a defensive miscue from New York’s Amro Tarek. Kubo was in the right spot to pounce on Tarek’s mistake and his shot beat New York goalkeeper David Jensen.

Cincinnati doubled its lead early in the second half when a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin was deflected by New York’s Florian Valot and past Jensen.

The two-goal loss put the Red Bulls likely on the outside of advancing as one of the top four third-place finishers. New York (2-2-1) will need major stumbles by Chicago and Houston in Thursday’s final day of the group stage to have a chance of moving on.

Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made several key saves late in the second half, including Aaron Long’s attempt in the 81st minute and Sean Davis’ shot off a corner kick moments later.

Tyton made four saves. The Red Bulls outshot Cincinnati 19-4 but only four New York shots were on target.

