BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jehyve Floyd’s 3-point play with 41.9 seconds left lifted Holy Cross to a 73-71 victory over Lehigh on Sunday.
Floyd was fouled while scoring after his offensive rebound. Holy Cross had trailed 71-65 with 2:40 to go before getting a 3-pointer from Matt Faw, a basket by Jacob Grandison and Floyd’s 3-point play. Meanwhile, Lehigh missed its last eight shots in that same span, including a 3-point attempt with two seconds left.
Faw came off the bench to score 18 points. Floyd had 17 points and four blocks for Holy Cross (15-14, 6-10 Patriot League), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Austin Butler added 14 points. Grandison had 11 points.
Lance Tejada had 18 points for the Mountain Hawks (18-9, 11-5). Pat Andree added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kyle Leufroy had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Crusaders leveled the season series against the Mountain Hawks with the win. Lehigh defeated Holy Cross 99-94 on Jan. 9. Holy Cross matches up against Colgate on the road on Wednesday. Lehigh plays American on the road on Wednesday.
