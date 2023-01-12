CEDAR CITY, Utah — Led by Maizen Fausett’s 22 points, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats 86-74. The Thunderbirds improved to 12-6 with the win and the Bearkats fell to 12-5.
Fausett’s 22 help Southern Utah beat Sam Houston 86-74
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.