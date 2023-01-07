CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Guy Fauntleroy had 17 points in Austin Peay’s 86-62 win against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Fauntleroy shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Governors (8-9, 2-2 Atlantic Sun). Cameron Copeland scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Sean Durugordon recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bears (5-12, 0-4) were led in scoring by Camren Hunter, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points for Central Arkansas. In addition, Vincent Reeves finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss is the eighth straight for the Bears.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb and Central Arkansas visits Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.