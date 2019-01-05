MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — AJ Farrar scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Alabama State routed Grambling 74-53 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday night.

Farrar was 8 of 11 from the field for the Hornets (3-9, 1-0). Reginald Gee added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jacoby Ross had 13 points and Ed Jones chipped in 10.

Alabama State shot 43 percent from the field overall compared to 32 percent for Grambling and had a 49-35 rebounding advantage.

Gee sank two 3-pointers and Ross drained a third late in the first half to propel the Hornets to a 31-19 lead with 5:14 left and they held on for a 41-31 advantage at the break.

Jones and Ross sank 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run to open the second half and give Alabama State a 51-31 lead with 14:53 remaining.

Dallas Polk-Hilliard led the Tigers (6-8, 0-1) with 14 points and six rebounds.