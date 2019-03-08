EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer suffered another night of controversy on Friday as Rangers drew 1-1 at Hibernian.
Hibernian’s Florian Kamberi scored the equalizer with 15 minutes left in the Premiership game at Easter Road, but the result was overshadowed by a fan who jumped out of the home end and confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier.
The fan kicked the ball away as Tavernier went to pick it up and the two briefly squared off before security and police dragged the man away.
The incident comes six days after Celtic winger Scott Sinclair had a bottle thrown at him during a Scottish Cup quarterfinal game against Hibernian.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
___
More AP soccer: https://aprnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports