FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris is done for the season with a pectoral injury.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Wednesday that Harris will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing an MRI.

Harris was injured on Carolina’s first possession in the Falcons’ 29-21 victory last weekend. The 31-year-old walked off the field with a member of the training staff with what was described as a chest injury.

“So, we got the MRI,” Smith said. “He has a tendon issue. He’ll go on IR at some point.”

The Falcons already were thin at safety with rookie Richie Grant dealing with an ankle injury. Jaylinn Hawkins took Harris’ spot in the secondary.

Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in free agency, had 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits, a half-sack and eight pass breakups.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler was among those who did not practice Wednesday. He’s day to day with a calf injury, according to Smith.

There was some good news on the injury front.

Linebacker Daren Bates returned to practice from injured reserve. He had missed four games with a hamstring injury.

