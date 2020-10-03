FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Takk McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Dan Quinn initially ruled out three players and said McKinley would be a game-time decision, but the fourth-year end was downgraded after Saturday’s final practice.

Atlanta’s top two receivers, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, are both listed as questionable.

Koo injured his right groin during warmups for last week’s loss to the Bears. McKinley is still hampered by a groin problem after missing the game against Chicago.

The Falcons (0-3) added kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad this week. He will make his NFL debut in place of Koo, who wasn’t able to handle kickoffs and missed a field goal and an extra point in the 30-26 loss to Chicago.

Neal has not been able to practice this week because of an ailing hamstring, while Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury. But the secondary will receive a boost from the return of cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who sat out the first three games with a foot problem.

Jones, who was among six starters unable to play last weekend, has taken limited reps in practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury. Jones conceded that he’s not at 100 percent but sounded as though he expects to play at Green Bay,

Ridley is dealing with a sore ankle. He leads the Falcons with 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Two other starters who were sidelined in Week 3 — linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) — have been cleared to play.

