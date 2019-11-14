ATLANTA (2-7) at CAROLINA (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 7.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Falcons 3-6; Panthers 5-4

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 30-18

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Panthers 24-10 on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK — Falcons beat Saints 26-9; Panthers lost to Packers 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 27, Panthers No. 15

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (20), PASS (25).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (7), PASS (20).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (29), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons will be without RB Devonta Freeman and TE Austin Hooper because of injuries. … Falcons are minus-12 in turnover margin. … QB Matt Ryan needs 254 yards passing to pass Warren Moon for 10th place in NFL history. … RB Brian Hill had 71 yards from scrimmage last week after replacing Freeman. … WR Julio Jones’ 96 yards receiving per game highest in NFL history. … WR Calvin Ridley has TD catch in past two games vs. Carolina. … DT Grady Jarrett had 2½ sacks last week vs. Saints. … K Younghoe Koo made four field goals, including career-long 48-yarder in Falcons debut last week. … Panthers QB Kyle Allen 6-2 as NFL starter. … Allen has five TD passes and no interceptions in two starts vs. NFC South. … RB Christian McCaffrey has TD rushing in seven straight games. McCaffrey has at least 12 catches and 75 yards receiving in past two games vs. Falcons. … WR D.J. Moore coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for first time in career. … WR Curtis Samuel has four TDs in past four games. … Panthers have NFL-high 36 sacks, seven from DE Mario Addison. … First of seven straight 1 p.m. ET games for Panthers, which coach Ron Rivera likes. … Fantasy tip: Falcons QB Matt Ryan has averaged 318.1 yards passing in past seven games vs. Carolina with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

