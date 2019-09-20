FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without punter Matt Bosher for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis because of a right groin injury.

Bosher was hurt during pregame warm-ups before last weekend’s victory over Philadelphia. He was able to go against the Eagles, averaging 39.3 yards on three punts, but turned over the kickoff duties to Matt Bryant.

Bosher did not practice at all this week and was ruled out Friday. Coach Dan Quinn says he is hopeful that Bosher will be able to return for next weekend’s game against Tennessee.

Matt Wile was signed to the practice squad this week and will step in to handle punts and kickoffs, as well as holding for kicks while Bosher is out. Wile punted last season for the Minnesota Vikings, averaging 45.2 yards to rank 14th in the league.

Bosher is the only player listed on the Falcons’ injury report for the Indianapolis game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL